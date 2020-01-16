California Roots Music & Arts Festival Finalizes Its 2020 Lineup

Stick Figure, Sublime with Rome, Pepper, Common Kings and Nahko and Medicine for the People are among the latest additions to the now-finalized 2020 California Roots Music & Arts Festival lineup. The 11th annual California Roots will be held at Monterey County Fair & Events Center over Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 – 24.

Through The Roots, Nattali Rize, Natural Vibrations, Kash’d Out and Sensi Trails round out the additions to the festival’s lineup. Rebelution, Sean Paul, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Ice Cube, Jimmy Cliff, Atmosphere, Chronixx, The Green, Tribal Seeds, Collie Buddz and Trevor Hall are just a few of the acts already on the bill. Tickets are on sale now here.

